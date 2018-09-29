Organisers of MMA fight event in Co Meath reject call by Shane Ross to cancel it

The organisers of a controversial mixed martial arts (MMA) event in Co Meath have rebuffed a call by Minister for Sport Shane Ross for its cancellation.

Mr Ross has said the Battle Arena promotion on Saturday should not go ahead as it “has been suggested” to him that “important minimum safety precautions” are not in place.

The promoter, Battle Arena, has been forced to change the venue of the show at the last moment due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

The event, which was supposed to take place in Trim GAA club, has been switched to Claremont Stadium in Navan. The start of the programme has been delayed for at least an hour this afternoon, according to Battle Arena.

“We welcome any doubters or fear mongers to come to the show,” the UK-based group says on its Facebook page. “See it for what it is professionally run, full medical provision and well matched fights.”

Mr Ross, in a statement on Friday, had referred to MMA fighter Joao Carvalho (28) who died due to blunt force trauma to the head after he was knocked during a Total Extreme Fighting contest at the National Boxing Stadium on April 10th last year.

The jury at Mr Carvalho’s inquest returned a verdict of misadventure and recommended the setting up of a national governing body for MMA in Ireland. It also recommended that all medical partners engage nationally qualified paramedics.

“The mixed martial arts community have responded to the jury’s findings by embarking on a process towards the establishment of an appropriate governing body for MMA which could ultimately be recognised by Sport Ireland, the Government agency responsible for the promotion of sport in Ireland,” said Mr Ross.

“Until such time as a national governing body is established and recognised, leaders of the MMA community have repeatedly indicated that they will continue to adhere to the highest safety standards.”

Mr Ross said these include the provision of a database of participants’ medical status; that MMA events use only participants registered on such a database; that it accept and adhere to medically supervised suspensions; and that it provide verifiable processes for taking medical examinations and confirming results.

“Such examinations would be appropriate to the level of risk involved in an event (e.g. periodic medical examinations, periodic blood tests, pre-event and post-event medical examinations, and periodic brain scans),” he said.

“It has been suggested to me that this may be the first MMA event to be held in Ireland without all of these important minimum safety precautions since the tragic passing of Joao Carvalho, almost two and a half years ago.

‘Deeply troubling’

“I find it deeply troubling that any event promoter could contemplate running an event which would expose the participants to an unacceptable level of risk and injury.

“While I don’t have the authority to stop this event I do ask the event promoters to consider cancelling it if they cannot implement these basic precautions in full.

“With regards to MMA events, the MMA community have publicly affirmed their commitment to ensuring that all necessary precautions are taken, including appropriately qualified paramedics being in attendance, ambulance services being present, intubation facilities being available and other relevant measures.

“Unfortunately, the passing of Joao Carvalho highlights that lives are at risk at MMA and other extreme combat sports events.

“For MMA events, adherence to the high safety standards adopted by the leaders of the MMA community is vitally important in the interregnum to the establishment of a governing body.”

Mr Ross added that event promoters and their insurance service providers will “need to continue to be mindful” of their responsibility for participants’ safety “and liability” should an event lead to a serious injury or fatality.