Orange wind warning follows snow and icy conditions

Met Éireann has issued orange wind warnings for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo for Sunday.

Winds gusting at up to 110 km/h and coastal flooding are forecast on Sunday afternoon from midday to 4pm.

An orange warning, the second highest, says people in the affected areas should prepare appropriately for the anticipated conditions.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from 5am to 5pm on Sunday.

More than 8,000 homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning following stormy weather overnight.

Most properties affected were in Mayo, Louth and Laois, according to ESB Networks. By mid-afternoon just over 3,200 properties remained without power.

Eight-year-old Hunter and his sister Eris Hennessy (4) enjoy the snow in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Maximilian Hennessy

AA Roadwatch has urged drivers to be cautious due to hazardous road conditions in many areas, particularly on local and secondary roads.

In Co Sligo, the local road between Coolaney and the N59 is closed until Sunday due to icy conditions.

Treacherous conditions due to snow and ice have been reported around secondary routes in Drogheda and in Wicklow, where motorists have been asked to avoid the Sally Gap until further notice.

In Dublin a fallen tree is blocking the N81 both ways in Citywest at the turn-off for Saggart.

Earlier icy conditions ion the M1 and on the M3 resulted in multiple collisions.

After a week of freezing conditions, with snow and ice and very strong easterlywinds, Sunday should see a return to more normal temperatures for the time of year.

Though it will be wet and windy, Sunday will be noticeably warmer with highest temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees.

Next week will be unsettled with a lot of rain, but milder with temperatures up to 13 degrees in the south.