Orange and yellow wind warnings in place for most of country

Orange wind warnings are in place today for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Winds gusting at up to 110km/h and coastal flooding are forecast from 11am to 3pm, Met Éireann reported.

An orange warning, the second highest, says people in the affected areas should prepare appropriately for the anticipated conditions.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from 5am to 5pm today.

Status yellow wind warnings are also in place for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary from 6am to 4pm today.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning following wet and windy weather overnight.

Most of the properties affected were in counties Mayo, Cork and Wicklow, according to ESB Networks.

AA Roadwatch has urged drivers to be cautious due to strong winds and to take extra care on coastal routes.

In Mallow, Co Cork, the road through Newberry (R621) remains impassable due to flooding, AA Roadwatch reported.

The road between Collooney, Co Sligo, and the N59 has reopened following poor weather conditions yesterday.

Though it will be wet and windy, Sunday will be noticeably warmer with highest temperatures of between 11 and 13 degrees.