Option of third runway at Dublin airport to be discussed

A report on the future of the State’s airports is to be brought to Cabinet today by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

The study examines the requirements of the airports up to 2050. A spokeswoman for the Minister confirmed a third runway at Dublin airport is among the options being discussed.

Businessman Ulick McEvaddy said on Tuesday a third terminal was needed, on land he owns to the west of the airport.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme, he said: “It’s going to happen. Space at the airport now is too congested; there is a need to expand westwards.”

Mr McEvaddy said a third terminal to the west side was required to double capacity. He said this should be completed before 2031.

The businessman said the cost of the third terminal would be €1.5 billion with zero funding required from State. The project would be funded through private investment, he said.

Mr McEvaddy and his brother Des McEvaddy last year secured financial backing from a Dubai-based investment group to build a proposed €2 billion terminal at Dublin airport.

They have been attempting for the past 20 years to develop a third independent terminal on 130 acres of land adjacent to the airport.