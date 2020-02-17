Opposition to ‘grand coalition’ with FF strengthens in FG

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton has emerged as one of the most senior figures in Fine Gael against the idea of a so-called grand coalition with Fianna Fáil.

Mr Bruton has told numerous people in recent days that he thinks Fine Gael entering government with Fianna Fáil is a bad idea.

Sources told The Irish Times that Mr Bruton – who served as the party’s deputy leader between 2002 and 2010 and is widely respected across Fine Gael – has said in private conversation that such a government had the potential to damage Fine Gael and could be rejected by the rank and file Fine Gael membership. A spokeswoman for Mr Bruton declined to comment.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it is still possible for Sinn Féin to lead a minority government of the left without the involvement of Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

Ms McDonald’s comments reflect a change of emphasis following remarks by her colleague Eoin Ó Broin on Friday that it would not be possible for the party to lead a government without the support of either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. People Before Profit criticised Sinn Féin for “throwing in the towel” too early.

Ms McDonald said forming a left wing coalition government would be tricky but not impossible – “it’s game on as far as I’m concerned”,

The Fine Gael parliamentary party will meet in Leinster House on Monday afternoon. TDs and senators are expected to discuss the way forward for Fine Gael following its poor general election performance, which saw it come in third behind Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Fine Gael would only enter government as a “last resort” and said is “preparing for opposition”.

“The country will need a strong and effective opposition,” he said. “I relish the challenge of leading it.”

The prospect of coalition with Fianna Fáil has met significant resistance within Fine Gael. Although some senior figures are open to the idea, many TDs are against it and argue that the party should rebuild in Opposition after almost a decade in power.

It has also provoked opposition within the wider Fine Gael organisation, with calls for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin to attempt to form a government

On Sunday night, Dublin city councillor Ray McAdam, who is close to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, called on Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Greens to form a coalition capable of forming a Dáil majority.

Speaking ahead of the Fine Gael meeting, a group of newly elected party TDs repeated Mr Varadkar’s position that the onus falls on Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil to form a government.

Neale Richmond of Dublin Rathdown, Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill of Dún Laoghaire, Alan Dillon of Mayo and Emer Higgins of Dublin Mid West arrived together at Leinster House.

Mr Richmond said: “There is a lot to discuss. A lot of people are trying to rush things. Ultimately Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil got the biggest votes, it is their prerogative to go out and try and form a government.

“We won’t be found wanting in any regard.”