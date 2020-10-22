Only essential workers should attend driving tests, RSA says

People should only attend driving tests over the next six weeks in the event they are an essential worker, the Road Safety Authority has said.

Government restrictions designed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic moved to Level 5 at midnight on Thursday.

The Government has classed the Driver Testing Service, the National Driver Licence Service, the National Car Testing Service and the Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing Service as essential services.

However, the RSA said on Wednesday people should only attend scheduled driving test appointments provided they are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets.

It said it would not be cancelling any existing scheduled driving tests, but pointed out that it is a matter for each individual with a driving test date to satisfy themselves that they are involved in delivering an essential service or essential retail outlet.

“We would ask that if you are not someone involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets, that you please cancel your test appointment,” it added.