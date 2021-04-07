Online campaign raises €23,000 for family of man who died after chasing shoplifter

An online fundraiser to support the family of a shopkeeper who fell ill and died after chasing a shoplifter in north Dublin over the weekend has raised more than €23,000.

Akram Hussein (45), who was originally from Bangladesh, had been working at the Centra store in Drumcondra for over 15 years.

A young person robbed a number of items from the store and was chased down the road by Mr Hussein and another member of staff on Sunday morning.

Mr Hussein fell ill shortly afterwards and was taken to the Mater hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

A book of condolence has been set up inside the shop, while a bereavement fund has been established online to support his family in Bangladesh.

Mr Hussein is understood to have had a 14-year-old son and a wife living in Bangladesh, where he will be brought back for burial.

“Akram Hussein was a dear friend to all of lower Drumcondra. This fundraiser’s purpose is to support his family in Bangladesh following his tragic death,” the iDonate page says.

“The name Akram comes from the Arabic word for generosity and nobility. Akram means ‘most generous, most noble’. Never was a man more fittingly named.”

‘An absolute pleasure’

Peggy Groarke, who owns the Centra store with her husband Nathy, said Mr Hussein was “an absolute pleasure” to work with.

“We’ve had a book of condolence in the shop for the last few days because that’s what the local community wanted,” Ms Groarke said.

“I was just amazed at the amount of people coming in. We’ve had local politicians, local gardaí, nurses from the Mater hospital and doctors. He started around 5am and so he knew everyone going to work. I’ve never seen anything like the love people have had for Akram.

“The age profile of people coming in was from about four to 90, so he didn’t just appeal to any particular age group. The children loved him, he knew all their names.”