There was one lucky winner of Saturday night’s €4.4 million Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold in the northwest with the numbers 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 6.

The prize must be claimed in person within 90 days at the National Lottery Headquarters in Dublin.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 prizes.