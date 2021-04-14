One winner of Wednesday night’s €12m Lotto jackpot

One person on Wednesday won the biggest Lotto jackpot in almost four years, a jackpot of €12,740,043.

The jackpot had been rolling over since January 30th.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said it was the 13th biggest-ever win in the game’s history. He said it would be Thursday before the county where the ticket was sold would be known. It is understood the shop will be informed later in the week. The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus number was 39.

“With a life-altering jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and, of course, to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in, so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” he said.

“Last night’s draw produced more than 137,000 winners across the country so we are encouraging everybody who bought a Lotto ticket to check them very carefully.

“If you are one of the lucky winners of any of last night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

Additionally, another player in Co Louth won €78,273 on Tuesday night.

The EuroMillions Plus winner of €500,000 on March 30th has also claimed their prize after purchasing the winning tick in the Centra shop at Texaco Robertstown in Mullingar.