One winner of €5.3m jackpot in Saturday National Lottery draw
There was one winner of the €5.3 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday evening.
The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30, and with bonus number 17.
The exact amount of the win was €5,325,592.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus One and Lotto Plus Two draws.