One winner of €190 million EuroMillions jackpot

There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of €190 million on Tuesday night, which was the maximum allowed pot under the game’s rules.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

In total, more than 203,000 players won prizes in Ireland.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 15, 44, and 49, while the lucky stars were 3 and 12.

There was one winner of the Plus top prize worth €500,000. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 14, 15, and 16.

The €190 million had to be won on Tuesday no matter what, cutting the odds of claiming at least a share of the top prize from 140 million to 1 to a considerably more manageable 7 million to 1 due to a never-before enforced rule.

The jackpot had been rolling over since July 23rd and this week for the first time in the 15-year history of the game, it hit its maximum allowed limit of €190 million on five consecutive occasions.

As a result, had no player matched the numbers, it would have had to be shared at the next prize tier at which there are winners.

Had an Irish person won the top prize they would quickly have found themselves among the top 100 richest people in the country, in 81st place, ahead of Rory McIlroy who said to be worth just €180 million.