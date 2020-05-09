One player scoops Lotto jackpot of over €4m

One lucky player has scooped Saturday’s Lotto jackpot of €4,041,306.

The winning numbers were 13, 18, 30, 41, 42, 44 and the bonus number 37.

There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000.

The National Lottery said that more than 86,000 players won prizes in Saturday’s draw, including two winners of the Match 5+ Bonus prize who receive €118,737 each.