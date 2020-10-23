One of country’s main labs unable to process Covid-19 tests over weekend due to staff shortages

One of the country’s main labs used to process coronavirus tests has said it will be unable to operate over the next two weekends, due to “unavoidable staff shortages.”

In a notice published on its website, the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) said it would not be able to process Covid-19 tests over the coming bank holiday weekend, including Monday.

The lab would also be unable to operate on Saturday and Sunday of next weekend as well, October 31st and November 1st, the notice said.

The halting of testing over the two weekends in the University College Dublin (UCD) lab was a result of “unavoidable staff shortages,” the notice said.

The notice, posted on Thursday, apologised for the “late notice and for any inconvenience this may cause.”

One health source said it was hoped Enfer, a private facility in Naas, would be able to cover the shortfall in testing capacity from the closure of the UCD lab over the two weekends.

In the Dáil People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett read out the notice from the UCD-based laboratory adding it was the failure of the Government to recruit enough people to build up the testing capacity to the degree necessary to fight Covid-19.

“In the same way if the infection rate is running riot we have a very significant amount to do in order to trace close contacts.

“The people who failed to do that are the people who are responsible for the situation we are in now.”

Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly said she was very disturbed to learn that the laboratory could not process the swabs.

She asked if Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was aware of the NVRL notification and called for him to set out the steps taken to ensure the processing of tests.

Ms O’Reilly said “we have already seen the shambles with tracing but testing is absolutely essential”.

She added: “I want to ask what efforts have been made to address the short staffing, the fact that they’re short staffed in the National Virus Reference Laboratory is I think very concerning but I want to know what it is that is being done to ensure that the issue is going to be addressed and that the staff are going to be available.”

More to follow