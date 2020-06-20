One more death due to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
Death toll at 545; no new confirmed cases of coronavirus leaves region’s total at 4,866
Moviegoers watch a socially distanced film at a pop-up drive-in cinema in the Titanic Quarter beneath the famous Harland & Wolff cranes recently in Belfast, Northern Ireland. File photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty
There has been one further death of a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
The death brings to 545 the total number of deaths recorded by the Department of Health in the North – a toll that primarily focuses on fatalities within hospitals.
There were no new confirmed cases of the virus announced on Saturday, leaving the total since the outbreak began in the region standing at 4,866. – PA
