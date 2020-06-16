One more Covid-19 death reported in Northern Ireland
Total of 542 people have died in North from coronavirus, Department of Health says
So far 66,703 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the coronavirus. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
One more person has died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, taking the total to 542, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday afternoon in its daily bulletin.
The department also reported that just two more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,854.
So far 66,703 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the coronavirus.