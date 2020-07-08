One million people have now downloaded Ireland’s Covid-19 tracker app

Some 1 million people have now downloaded the HSE’s new tracker app which is aimed at helping identify close contacts of those who test positive for Covid-19.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Wednesday morning he expects the app to have one million users within 24 hours of its formal launch on Tuesday, adding that it is “by far the most successful launch of this app anywhere in the world.

“Well done Ireland. Please keep it going and protect everyone by downloading it now,” he wrote on Twitter.

Right now I can confirm that we have now reached 1M registered users of the #CovidTrackerApp. The app wont make you immune to the virus but it can help to reduce the risk. Lets keep it going. Please sign up and encourage your network to do so also. @HSELive #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5EkDaNSUhx — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 8, 2020

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly described the take-up of the app as a “huge act of solidarity”.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, Mr Reid said that use of the app could see a reduction in the time required to trace close contacts of someone who tested positive from days to hours. He also said the app cost about €850,000 to develop with an annual running cost of €350,000 to €400,000.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said the app “is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems”.

“It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease,” he said.

“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to Covid-19.”