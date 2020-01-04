One man dies after collision involving van and three motorbikes on N24

A man in his early 50s has died after a road-traffic collision on the N24 Tipperary-to-Limerick road involving a van and three motorbikes. It is understood he was the driver of one of the motorbikes, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four-vehicle collision occurred at Drombane, New Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

Another male motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Limerick, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Munster Regional Communications Centre received a report of the collision at 4.57pm. Two units attached to Cappamore Fire Station, gardaí, and ambulance services are at the scene.

The road is closed pending examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.