One death and 190 Covid-19 cases confirmed today

One person has died of Covid-19 and 190 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,775 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, August 17th the HPSC has been notified of 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,499 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Earlier, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly revealed there were an additional 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the State today.

Mr Donnelly said Ireland is now seeing multiple clusters of the virus throughout the country in people’s homes, in multiple workplaces and in a number of other social settings.

“Our 14-day cumulative cases per 100,000 population…is now 26, that’s come up from four. Our five-day average of new cases is 116 new cases per day and rising. Today the total number of new cases is 190,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the long Cabinet meeting focused on Covid-19 today.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported one further coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 559.

According to the department, the death was reported in the last 24 hours, but occurred several days previously.

A total of 41 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in the North in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases since the pandemic began to 6,471.

Localised restrictions to prevent the further spread of coronavirus could soon be required in certain areas in Northern Ireland, the North’s chief scientific adviser warned earlier this week.

“I think we’re getting close to the point where certainly in those areas with the highest level of cases . . . we may have to consider whether any additional local measures are required,” Prof Ian Young told BBC Radio Ulster on Monday.

He also said Northern Ireland was “undoubtedly seeing Covid fatigue and that feeds into complacency”, and for that reason public health messages had to be consistently emphasised. “We need them to become embedded in people’s lives,” he said.

Prof Young said the rising numbers of infections were a “considerable concern”, and represented a “tenfold increase” in the figures seen in late June and early July.

Asked if “local lockdowns” could be implemented in the North, he said that lockdown was “absolutely not a word I like in this context”, but there could be “additional local measures – some of that would include local restrictions, I think, and that’s the type of approach which we’ve seen used in other countries”.