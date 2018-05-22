One dead and others injured in three-car crash near Enniscorthy

A young woman has died and a second woman has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on the N11 near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Three cars were involved in the collision, which happened near the Blackstoops roundabout shortly after noon on Tuesday. The crash also left a number of people injured, some of them seriously.

The road has been closed to facilitate Garda investigators, and traffic has been diverted on to the L2008, or Old Dublin Road.

The woman who died is believed to have been the daughter of the woman who was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital, in Dublin.

The Garda has asked anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.