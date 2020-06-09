Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 response meets again today

The special Oireachtas committee on the Covid-19 response is sitting again today.

In correspondence sent to the committee on the Covid-19 response, the HSE said that running 15,000 tests “per day every day” would entail projected costs “in the region of €450 million”.

Currently, the HSE has capacity to test about that number on a given day, but demand for testing is significantly lower, with recent data showing fewer than 5,000 community and hospital lab tests being carried out per day.

A HSE spokeswoman confirmed the sum would be for producing 15,000 tests a day every day until the end of 2020.

According to the document, the HSE believes that level of testing will “clearly will not be a requirement”, but warns that the current testing system needs a significant overhaul to be fit for purpose in the medium term.

A spokeswoman said that current “temporary solutions are not sustainable for the longer term”.

The HSE has previously announced that it will complete a strategic plan for testing and tracing by the autumn. The briefing document emphasises that the current testing and tracing model “is not sustainable in the long term”, due to its reliance on staff and equipment which have been temporarily reassigned from elsewhere, as well as the use of community centres and sports grounds such as Croke Park as sampling centres, and reliance on short-term laboratory provider contracts. It says a longer-term testing and tracing strategy will include its own financial plan.