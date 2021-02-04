Offaly ambulance firm temporarily shuts due to Brexit supply issues

A company in Co Offaly which converts ambulances for the HSE and other agencies has said it has had to shut down production for a three-week period due to shortages of “key component parts” caused by Brexit supply chain issues.

Wilker Auto Conversions plant in Clara said shortages of the parts needed for current and upcoming orders for ambulance and other conversions has led to the shutdown from Friday, February 12th until Monday, March 8th.

The company said it is confident that “this is the worst case scenario”.

Wilker Auto Conversions said it commenced its “Brexit ready preparedness” in the middle of 2019 and engaged outside expert support.

“We have had to work with new controls from January 1st, 2021 and have been working very hard with our supply chain partners to meet these new requirements to keep goods flowing into Ireland as well as out to UK which is a major market for us,” chief executive, Donnacha Hurley said.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved we are faced with critical shortages which have resulted in this three-week shutdown.

“This situation is devastating news for all our employees which is something we very much regret.”

Mr Hurley said the company is working with employees to ease the financial burden “that has been brought about by this interruption and of course are continuing to work with our supply chain to eliminate or shorten the impact”.

“The company focus is on these matters and we will be making no further comment on the situation,” he added.