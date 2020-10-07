Off-licence opening hours should be curtailed - Minister

The opening hours of off-licences should be curtailed, Fine Gael Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan has said.

Mr O’Donovan said he would be writing to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on the matter after raising it at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday night.

Speaking on RTE’s Claire Byrne show, Mr O’Donovan said he “was expressing a personal opinion” but voiced fears about potential increases in house parties for the duration of Level 3 restrictions.

“I don’t think it’s behind the grounds of fairness to ask people not to have house parties.

“I am not saying close down the off licences,” he said.

