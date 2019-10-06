Odds slashed on winning EuroMillions jackpot of €190m

The EuroMillions jackpot of €190 million will have to be won tomorrow night no matter what happens, with the odds of claiming at least a share of the top price effectively falling from 140 million to 1 to a considerably more manageable 7 million to 1 due to a never-before enforced rule.

The current jackpot has been rolling over since July 23rd and this week for the first time in the 15-year history of the game, it will have hit its maximum allowed limit of €190 million on five consecutive occasions.

As a result, if in Tuesday night’s draw no player matches the five numbers from the main panel plus an additional two so-called Lucky Star numbers – which is the normal requirement for winning the jackpot – it will have to be shared at the next prize tier at which there are winners.

That will most likely be among those who match the five numbers from the main panel plus one lucky star number.

The odds of matching five numbers plus two lucky stars is almost 140 million to one while the odds of getting five main numbers plus one bonus number are closer to just under 7 million to 1.

On September 24th, the first occasion the draw was capped at €190m there were three winners at the second from top tier with each one willing more than €5Million while last Friday there were eight people who picked five numbers plus one of the two lucky star numbers.

All eight – including one player from Dublin – won €2.5 million each.

If an Irish person were to win the top prize and whatever tier all on their own tomorrow night then they would quickly find themselves among the top 100 richest people in the country, in 81st place, ahead of Rory McIlroy who said to be worth just €180 million