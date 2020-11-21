Object found in security alert near army barracks in Belfast ‘nothing untoward’
The section of the Old Holywood Road is close to M15’s Northern Ireland headquarters
A section of the Old Holywood Road near the Palace Barracks outside Belfast was closed to traffic just before 10am on Saturday due to a security alert. Image: Google Streetview.
A security alert on the outskirts of Belfast has ended.
A section of the Old Holywood Road near the Palace Barracks was closed to traffic on Saturday morning during the operation.
It ended just after 11am.
A PSNI spokesman said an object was examined and found to be “nothing untoward”.
A number of Army units are based at the barracks, including The Royal Scots.
It also hosts MI5’s headquarters in Northern Ireland. - PA