Nurses vote overwhelmingly to reject Government pay proposals

Nurses have said direct talks with the Government on pay are now needed to avoid a serious industrial dispute.

On Tuesday members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) working in the public service voted overwhelmingly to reject pay proposals put forward by the Government over recent weeks.

The INMO said its executive council would consider the issue of industrial action at a meeting on November 5th.

INMO president Martina Harkin-Kelly said the overwhelming rejection of the proposals was “a strong wake up call to Government who are sleep walking into a serious industrial dispute if the recruitment and retention crisis is not taken seriously and addressed immediately”.

The INMO said 94 per cent of members in the public service voted to reject the pay proposals. The turnout was 54 per cent.

The union had urged members to reject the Government’s pay offer in the ballot.

€20 million package

The Government last month - based on recommendations of the Public Service Pay Commission - put forward a €20 million package of measures aimed at dealing with recruitment and retention problems in some areas of the health service.

The Public Service Pay Commission rejected calls by nurses for an across-the-board pay rise. In a report, it found there was no generalised recruitment and retention problem in respect of nursing and midwifery, but that some difficulties existed in meeting workforce requirements in specific areas.

The union said on Tuesday its members had rejected the proposals “on the basis that they will not resolve the current and ongoing crisis which sees high reliance on agency and foreign recruitment in order to provide minimal staffing levels which nurses and midwives say are compromising safe patient care”.

Under the proposals, a location allowance of about €1,850, paid to nurses in 13 specific parts of the health service, would be increased by 20 per cent and extended to those in maternity units. The INMO maintained this rise would be worth €7 per week before tax.

The proposals would also see a specialist allowance of €2,791 per year, paid to nurses and midwives who acquired post-graduate qualifications, increased by 20 per cent. The INMO maintained the €558 rise in this allowance was the equivalent of €11 a week before tax.

Proposals

Under the proposals staff nurses and midwives would also be eligible to attain the grade of senior staff nurse/midwife after 17 rather than the current 20 years post qualification experience.

The Government has estimated that about 20,000 nurses could benefit from the pay proposals.

The general secretary of the INMO Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “It is not surprising that nurses and midwives have expressed their anger in such an overwhelming rejection of these proposals. These proposals would do nothing to address the short staffing and appalling working conditions they face every day. The clear message we have received from our members is that they feel abandoned and put upon by being forced to care for an increasing number of patients in poor and dangerous working conditions due to understaffing because of an inability to attract and retain nurses and midwives in our public health service.”

She said the Government had not spoken directly with the INMO. She said “we now require direct dialogue with Government if a dispute is to be avoided”.

The result of a separate ballot of members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) on the pay proposals is expected to be announced on Wednesday.