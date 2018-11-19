Nurses union urges members to vote to go on strike

The leadership of the country’s largest nursing union has urged its members to vote to go on strike in a ballot over pay which commenced on Monday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said that low pay in the health service was making it impossible to recruit and retain sufficient numbers of nurses and midwives. It said this was placing patient safety at risk, limiting hospital capacity, and contributing to overcrowding.

The INMO said its executive council had recommended that members vote in favour of strike action.

It said that should the ballot be carried by members, nurses and midwives would stop work for 24 hours. The union said if the dispute remained unresolved, its industrial action would escalate to further 24-hour stoppages. It said its members would provide only a minimum of lifesaving care and emergency response teams.

A separate ballot of members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) for strike action over pay will get under way on Wednesday.

The result of the INMO ballot will be known in mid December. The union would also have to give notice in advance of any strikes taking place.

Pay increase

Nurses are campaigning for an across-the-board pay increase to address the issues regarding unions seeking pay parity with groups such as physiotherapists and speech and language therapists. They argue that their members are paid about €7,000 a year less than staff in therapy grades but work more hours.

Last week the trade union Fórsa warned the Government that it would face pay claims by other healthcare staff if it provided additional pay increases to nurses over and above those set out in the current public service agreement.

The Public Service Pay Commission found in a report in September that there was no generalised recruitment and retention problem in nursing and midwifery, although it highlighted localised difficulties.

The Government – based on the commission’s recommendations – put forward a €20 million package aimed at dealing with the issues including increased allowances and faster access to promotion. The Government said 18,000-20,000 nurses could benefit from the proposals.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said on Monday: “This is all about safety. Nurses and midwives do not want to go on strike. We just want to do our jobs and care for patients. Yet understaffing means we can no longer do that.”

She said the Government was ignoring voices from the frontline.

“Without a pay rise for nurses and midwives, we will never be able to recruit enough staff for a safe health service.”

“Going on strike is not a decision we take lightly, but we have been left with no option and are now forced down this path. Nurses and midwives are united and will stand up for our professions and our patients.”