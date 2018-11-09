Nurses to hold talks with management in bid to avert strike

Nursing unions are to hold talks with health service management on Friday in an attempt to avert potential strikes in hospitals in the weeks ahead.

The meeting comes just days after the largest nursing union, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said it planned to ballot members for strike action if “realistic” pay proposals were not put forward by the Government within a fortnight.

Members of the INMO overwhelmingly rejected Government pay proposals several weeks ago as did members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association.

The trade union Siptu, which also represents nurses, has accepted the Government pay proposals.

Health service management will on Friday meet with representatives of all three unions.

The INMO said it envisaged that any strike action would involve a 24-hour stoppage in all hospitals.

Emergency response teams

It said nurses and midwives would provide life-preserving care and operate emergency response teams for theatres and emergency departments in such circumstances.

The union said if the dispute remained unresolved the strike could escalate to two 24-hour stoppages in the week after the first day of industrial action.

However any industrial action is unlikely to take place before mid-December at the earliest.

The executive of the Psychiatric Nurses Association is to meet next week to decide on whether it will ballot members for strike action in the wake of their rejection of the Government pay proposals.

The INMO had sought an across-the-board pay rise to deal with recruitment and retention problems in the health service.

However, the Public Service Pay Commission found there was no generalised recruitment and retention problem in nursing and midwifery although it highlighted localised difficulties.

In September, the Government – based on recommendations of the commission – put forward a €20 million package of measures aimed at dealing with recruitment and retention problems in some areas of the health service including increased allowances and faster access to promotion posts. The Government maintained between 18,000 and 20,000 nurses could benefit from the proposals.

Two-tier pay

Some nurses could also benefit from a separate Government initiative to address the two-tier pay system in the public service under which staff recruited since 2011 are paid less than longer-serving colleagues.

However, some nurses would benefit from neither of the Government’s new pay proposals.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said nurses were seeking pay parity with other healthcare professionals with degree qualification entry levels.

She said at present nurses, although they had identical qualification requirements, were paid €7,000 less than these other groups – such as physiotherapists and speech and language therapists – and had a longer working week at 39 hours compared to 37 hours.

The warning of industrial action in hospitals come as the health service isfacing increased pressure with the onset of winter.

The INMO said on Friday that there were 483 patients on trolleys in emergency departments in need of admission and on wards awaiting a bed.

It said Cork University Hospital had the highest levels of overcrowding with 57 patients on trolleys or on wards waiting for a bed.