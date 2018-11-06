Nurses to ballot for strike action after rejecting pay proposals

Nurses are set to ballot for strike action in the weeks ahead following their rejection of Government pay proposals to tackle recruitment and retention difficulties in the health service.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation made the announcement on Tuesday after a two-day meeting of its governing executive committee in Dublin.

If the ballot is passed, nurses would stop work for 24-hours, providing only life-preserving care and emergency response teams for operating theatres and emergency departments.

Last Friday the Health Service Executive offered the INMO new talks this week in an attempt to avert potential industrial action in hospitals and the broader health service in the weeks ahead.

Last month members of the INMO voted against Government pay proposals by 94 per cent.

The proposals were also rejected by members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA).

However, the proposals were accepted by Siptu which also represents nurses.

Nurses who are members of the INMO had sought an across-the-board pay rise to deal with recruitment and retention problems in the health service.

They were seeking increases of up to 12 per cent to bring them into line with other degree -entry staff in the health service such as physiotherapists.

The Public Service Pay Commission found there was no generalised recruitment and retention problem in nursing and midwifery although it highlighted localised difficulties.

In September, the Government - based on recommendations of the commission - put forward a €20 million package of measures aimed at dealing with recruitment and retention problems in some areas of the health service including increased allowances and faster access to promotion posts.

The Government maintained between 18,000 and 20,000 nurses could benefit from the proposals.

Some nurses could also benefit from a separate Government initiative to address the two-tier pay system in the public service under which staff recruited since 2011 are paid less than longer-serving colleagues.

However, some nurses would benefit from neither of the Government’s new pay proposals.

Separately nurses said that there were more than 500 patients, who required admission to a hospital bed, waiting on trolleys or on wards on Tuesday morning.

The INMO said there were 508 people waiting for a bed. It said 383 were in an emergency department while 125 were in wards elsewhere in a hospital.

The INMO said the hospitals worst affected by overcrowding were University Hospital Limerick, where there were 52 patients waiting for a bed; Cork University Hospital where 50 patients were on trolleys or on wards and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore which had 38 patients queuing for a bed.

On Monday the INMO said there were 449 patients on trolleys or on wards in hospitals around the country waiting for a bed.

The HSE said on Monday its plan for addressing the additional pressures faced by hospitals in this winter will be sent to the Department of Health for approval in the coming days.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that an official HSE evaluation of how the additional pressure on the health service was handled last winter - which saw record levels of hospital overcrowding and more than 700 patients on trolleys on occasions - concluded that special Government funding effectively came too late to be of optimal use.