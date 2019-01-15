Nurses strikes: talks begin to avert six days of industrial action

Pay for nurses and midwives in Ireland is not competitive and the country is losing the battle to recruit and retain staff, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

Arriving for talks with health service management to try avert a series of planned strikes Phil Ni Sheaghdha said pay was a problem.

She said health service management knew what was required to resolve the current dispute.

About 37,000members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are scheduled to stage 24-hour work stoppages on January 30th and February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha said she hoped health service management would bring forward proposals during talks on Tuesday.

She said nurses were not in the business of going on strike and believed there was no alternative.

“We are hoping the employer is coming today with an alternative that they can consider.”

Ms Ni Sheaghdha said capacity in the Irish health service did not match the country’s needs.

She said more beds needed to be opened and new services developed but for that to happen additional nurses would be required.

She said until rates of pay for nurses in Ireland became competitive the health service was not going to “win the battle” on recruitment and retention.

The INMO is seeking pay parity with other graduate-entry groups in the health service such as physiotherapists who, it maintains, earn up to €7,000 per year more than nurses.

Senior health service sources said HSE management would be represented at the talks on Tuesday by the Department of Health and the HSE. Officials from the Department of Public Expenditure are not expected to attend.

As a result, there are unlikely to be direct negotiations on pay.

Under internal public service rules, the Department of Public Expenditure controls the purse strings and other Government departments and agencies do not have autonomy to deal with pay issues.

Health service management is likely to press nursing unions for precise details on what they are seeking as part of a resolution to the current dispute over pay and staffing levels.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Monday clarity was needed from the nurses’ unions about how their claims could be addressed within the current public service pay agreement.

The Government has said the nurses pay demands would cost €300million and lead to knock-on pay claims by other public service groups.

The general secretary of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) Peter Hughes said he hoped management would come to the table on Tuesday with realistic proposals.

Mr Hughes said his members were frustrated at the lack of movement by the Government to resolve the current dispute.

He said PNA members did not see any option but to strike. He also said any proposals put forward by the Government would need to be implemented very rapidly.

He said members wanted issues dealt with immediately and not over the longer-term.

He also said the resolution could be found within the parameters of the current public service agreement.

