Nurses strikes: Government to provide pay proposals next week

The Government is to provide proposals next week to bring nurses’ pay into line with other healthcare professionals by generating savings on overtime and agency costs, unions said on Tuesday.

Nursing unions said health service management had promised to give them proposals next Monday aimed at averting six days of strikes scheduled for the coming weeks.

Nursing unions, however, expressed disappointment that no proposals were put forward by management at the first round of talks held on Tuesday.

Unions said preparations for six 24-hour work stoppages, starting on January 30th, would continue.

About 37,000members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are scheduled to stage 24-hour work stoppages on January 30th and February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th unless the dispute is resolved.

General secretary of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) Peter Hughes said health service employers had promised to provide proposals next week on claims by nurses for pay parity with other grades such as physiotherapists.

He said under these proposals savings from areas such as overtime and the use of agency employees to run services would be used to offset the cost of increasing pay for staff nurses.

General secretary of the Irish Nurses and Organisation Phil Ni Sheaghdha said there were clear savings that could be made from reduced spending on agency staff and the incorrect staffing of wards and overtime.

She said her union had made proposals for savings and these were to be considered by management.

Further talks with the HSE on contingency arrangements to apply during any strike will take place on Wednesday.

The HSE and the Department of Health have not yet made any comment arising from the talks on Tuesday.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha said capacity in the Irish health service did not match the country’s needs.

She said more beds needed to be opened and new services developed but for that to happen additional nurses would be required.

She said until rates of pay for nurses in Ireland became competitive the health service was not going to “win the battle” on recruitment and retention.

The INMO is seeking pay parity with other graduate-entry groups in the health service such as physiotherapists who, it maintains, earn up to €7,000 per year more than nurses.

HSE management were represented at the meeting on Tuesday by the Department of Health and the HSE. Officials from the Department of Public Expenditure did not attend.

Under internal public service rules, the Department of Public Expenditure controls the purse strings and other Government departments and agencies do not have autonomy to deal with pay issues.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Monday clarity was needed from the nurses’ unions about how their claims could be addressed within the current public service pay agreement.

The Government has said the nurses pay demands would cost €300million and lead to knock-on pay claims by other public service groups.

Mr Hughes said his members would be very disappointed that the management side had failed to put forward meaningful proposals on Tuesday to resolve the current dispute.

Mr Hughes said his members were frustrated at the lack of movement by the Government to resolve the current dispute.

He said PNA members did not see any option but to strike. He also said the resolution could be found within the parameters of the current public service agreement.