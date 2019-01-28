Nurses strike: Labour Court intervenes in bid to avert stoppage

The Labour Court has intervened in an attempt to avert a planned national strike by nurses scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is expected to attend a hearing at the Labour Court at 4.30pm on Monday.

A spokesman for the INMO said in the meantime plans for the national 24-hour work stoppage would continue.

Earlier, the HSE’s chief clinical officer has warned there will be “reduced levels of care” in emergency departments and hospitals on Wednesday if a planned strike by nurses goes ahead.

Dr Colm Henry also said even if the strike was called off, it would not be a case of normal service resuming.

Nurses are scheduled to hold the first in a series of 24-hour strikes over pay on Wednesday.

“It is a strike, there will be a reduced level of care. Even if the strike is called off, reactivation may not be as neat as we would like. It won’t be a normal day,” Dr Henry said on Monday.

The HSE has been working with the INMO seeking exemptions for some areas, “for those most in need.”

Dr Henry said planned in patient day care services will not take place on Wednesday but said urgent cancer services such as chemotherapy will go ahead.

Cancelled in patient services will be re-prioritised and rescheduled as soon as possible, added Dr Henry told RTÉ’s radio’s News at One.

He appealed to the public not to go to emergency departments on Wednesday unless absolutely necessary.

he said there would be “excessive pressure on services. “We will prioritise those in greatest need, with a pared down service but “stay away if you can.”

When asked if families could help with the care of patients, he said not all families would be in a position to do so.

Also on Monday, emergency department doctors expressed concern about patient safety implications due to the strike.

The Irish Association for Emergency Medicine (IAEM) said if there were in sufficient nurses available “patient care will inevitably be compromised”.

IAEM president Dr Emily O’Conor said the association believed normal nursing staff levels were required to be able to deal safely with patients attending, particularly as alternative services such as local injury units would be closed as a result of the industrial action.

In a letter to the HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Dr O’Conor said: “As an absolute minimum therefore we are of the view that the staffing configuration that would apply on Christmas Day should be what is provided to the country’s emergency departments during the period of industrial action.

“Unfortunately, anything less than this will [have] significantly risk adverse impacts for patients and genuine harm could occur. We appreciate that neither of these eventualities is in the interest of the parties involved.”

She said unlike most other services, emergency departments were, by definition, where patients went or were brought because they had “life or limb threatening conditions or other serious conditions which put their health at risk”.

“Only a tiny percentage of our attendances could be described as ‘planned’ work and clearly activities such as scheduled review clinics will be cancelled on the dates of the proposed industrial action.

“On this basis, we would strongly argue that it is imperative that the nurse staffing of emergency departments is maintained during the industrial action and that nurses, who are a particularly valued and skilled workforce, are allowed to do what they normally do in providing emergency department clinical care.”

Dr O’Conor said on a typical day about 3,500 patients attended emergency departments across the country. She said all of these patients needed to be prioritised and treated.

The HSE said at the weekend that emergency departments will be open on Wednesday but it urged patients to attend only if it was absolutely essential.

However in a confidential internal briefing document drawn up on Friday the HSE warned that services in emergency departments would be restricted during the strike.