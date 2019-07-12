Nurses spend 36 hours on duty due to lack of relief staff, says PNA

Psychiatric nurses in three units in Dublin had to spend 36 continuous hours on duty as there were insufficient personnel to relive them, their trade union has claimed.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said on Friday community mental health services had been curtailed all over the country and have been cancelled altogether in many cases as a result of an overtime ban it put in place earlier this week.

The PNA said there were issues regarding a shortage of staff reported at units in Limerick, Waterford and Mullingar on Friday morning due to insufficient numbers of nurses to go on duty.

The union said staff at three units in Dublin, at Connolly Hospital, Tallaght and at the Phoenix Centre at St Brendan’s, had to work a continuous shift of 36 hours because there were no nurses to relieve them.

The HSE has not made any public comment on the impact of the psychiatric nurses’ overtime ban on the operation of mental health services since it began at 7am on Thursday.

Overtime ban

The ban is in protest at what the trade union described as a lack of meaningful progress in dealing with recruitment and retention difficulties in the mental health services.

While members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) concluded a deal with the Government after a three-day strike in February, no agreement was reached with the PNA.

The union suspended industrial action at the time to allow for talks at with Government representatives, the PNA maintained that these had not been successful.

The PNA said from Thursday psychiatric nurses would work only their contracted hours “in response to the lack of any meaningful progress in five months of talks to resolve the growing recruitment and retention crisis in mental health services”.

Reaction

On Thursday Minister for Health Simon Harris strongly criticised psychiatric nurses for putting in place the ban on overtime and urged them to suspend their action in the interests of patients.

“We have to call out what is going on here. It is not on,” he said.

He hit out at the PNA putting in place an overtime ban while talks at the Workplace Relations Commission over pay and staffing issues remained under way.

The Minister said: “We had a proud tradition in this country in trade union representation, whereby if a trade union was in a dispute with the employer, it would use the industrial relations mechanisms to resolve that dispute. And afterwards, if there was no resolution, they might take action.

“We now seem to have a worrying trend where trade unions enter into a process, and in the middle of the process, decide it is appropriate to stage industrial action.”