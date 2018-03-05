Nurses say there are 664 patients on trolleys waiting for beds

There are 664 patients on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards on Monday awaiting admission to a hospital bed, nurses have said.

The figure is just short of the record levels of overcrowding experienced in hospitals at the beginning of the year.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 63 patients deemed by doctors to require admission waiting for a bed at Cork University Hospital.

There were 50 patients on trolleys or on wards awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway and 47 at University Hospital Limerick.

The INMO said there were seven children on trolleys awaiting admission at Temple St Hospital and a further three at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin.

In the main Dublin hospitals the largest level of overcrowding was recorded on Monday at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where 43 patients were on trolleys or wards awaiting admission to a hospital bed.

There were 38 patients on trolleys and wards in need of admission at Tallaght Hospital.

It had been expected that the number of patients on trolleys would surge this week in the aftermath of the severe weather over recent days.

On Monday morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged people to avoid emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

He warned that hospitals will be under a lot of pressure over the coming weeks and it would be “more like the first week in January, than the first week in March”.

On Sunday the INMO called for the first two weeks of March to be declared, and treated, as an emergency period in the Irish public health service .

It said that the extended period of severe weather would have created a delay in discharging patients from hospitals and a backlog of patients scheduled for admission for elective procedures.

The INMO also warned that there would be reduced levels of staff available in the short term as rosters would have to be re-arranged to take account of personnel who worked for extended periods during the bad weather.

The INMO said hospitals had already been overburdened before the adverse weather of recent days.