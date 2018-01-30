Nurses say 644 patients on trolleys, wards awaiting admission to a hospital bed

There are 644 patients on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards waiting for a hospital bed on Tuesday, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 55 people on trolleys or on wards at University Hospital Galway and 54 at Cork University Hospital.

The new figures represent one of the highest levels of hospital overcrowding recorded so far.

Earlier this month a record 677 patients were waiting on trolleys in emergency departments or onwards for a hospital bed after being deemed by a doctor to require admission.

Last week the trolley and ward count figure compiled by the INMO reached 668.

The INMO said on Tuesday that there were 14 children on trolleys awaiting admission to a bed, nine at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin and five at the Children’s University Hospital in Temple St.

There were 28 patients awaiting for admission to a bed at Beaumont Hospital and 27 at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, according to the INMO.

The nurses’s union also said there were 43 patients on trolleys in the emergency department or on wards awaiting admission at University Hospital Limerick.