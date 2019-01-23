Nurses refuse to call off strike as pay dispute continues

Nurses have said it is now obvious the HSE did not have the authority to resolve the current dispute over pay and staffing which could lead to widespread disruption to hospital servicesnext week.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said “we need real engagement by the Government”.

New talks aimed at resolving the dispute ahead of a planned strike next week by members of the INMO and the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are to commence at the Workplace Relations Commission on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the INMO would not call off its dispute to have negotiations as requested by the HSE.

She said: “That is not a basis for talks.”

She said the only party that was not vocal about coming to the table for talks was the Government .

Meanwhile, hospitals around the country are expected to begin notifying patients that elective procedures and out-patient appointments scheduled for January 30th are to be cancelled due to the planned strike.

The move is expected to affect thousands of patients.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin said it would be providing emergency services only on January 30th, and on any subsequent days of industrial action. “ All other services will be postponed, including but not limited to elective surgery, out-patient clinics, minor injuries unit service and day services.”

Members of the INMO are scheduled to stage six 24-hour work stoppages on January 30th, and February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th.

The PNA separately plans to put in place an overtime ban on January 31st, February 1st, 5th and 6th, and then to escalate its campaign of industrial action to full strikes on February 12th, 13th and 14th.

Nurses are seeking increases tobring their pay into line with other graduate -entry grades inthe health service such as physiotherapists who,they maintain, receiveup to €7,000 more per year.

Nursing unions contend that such increases are required to tackle recruitment and retention difficulties inthe health service.

The Government has argued that the nurses’ pay demands would cost €300 million and lead to knock-on claims elsewhere across the public service.

On Tuesday the country’s largest public service union Fórsa warned of pressure for further pay claims in the health sector and elsewhere if some groups of workers -- presumably a reference to nurses -- were granted pay benefits beyond those set out in the current public service agreement.

Fórsa told members in a newsletter that the benefits due to members under the public service accord, including pay rises, improvements for so-called “new entrants” and potential measures to address recruitment and retention issues, “are likely to be jeopardised if a union fails to abide by its terms”.

“Fórsa is on record to say that it, therefore, expects all the parties to the agreement, including employers and other unions, to abide by the terms of the deal in the same way.”