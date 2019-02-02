Nurses extend strike action with two more stoppages this month

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has decided to hold two more 24-hour work stoppages this month as part of their strike action over pay.

The organisation, which represents 37,000 nurses, had already announced 24-hour work stoppages on February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th.

On Saturday, the union decided to extend their strike action to include work stoppages on February 19th and 21st.

More than 30,000 nurses from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) manned picket lines outside hospitals on Wednesday after talks aimed at resolving the issue failed.

Prior to the meeting today where the extension was decided, the organisation’s general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said there had been little activity from the Government to resolve the dispute.

She said if the strike was extended the executive needed to give the Health Service Executive (HSE) time to prepare contingency plans.

Nurses are seeking a pay rise of around €7,000 per annum, or the equivalent of 12 per cent, saying such an increase would bring nursing salaries into line with equivalent health professions, such as physiotherapists, and would also deal with recruitment and retention issues.

The Government has said any such pay rise would cost approximately €300 million every year and would lead to knock-on-claims from other public service employees. It said the State would have to borrow to fund pay increases of this level.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said comments by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, that the Government was looking at sanctions to be used against striking nurses, was an attempt to “deviate from the real problem, which is recruitment and retention”.

She added: “The health service is in a crisis. We have a seen a massive overrun on the children’s hospital. I haven’t seen any penalties for those that are responsible for that.

“There seems to be a big emphasis on penalties for nurses and midwives who have been forced to take a stand to improve a health services that will be available for citizens of this country into the future.

On Thursday Mr Coveney said the Government was taking legal advice about their available options in response to the strikes. “We are taking legal advice about the options that are available to us consistent with the (public sector) pay agreement.

“There is a responsibility on the Government to deliver on that. “There is also responsibility on the unions and their leadership to fulfil on those obligations and that is what protects Ireland in terms of industrial peace.”