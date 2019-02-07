Nurses and midwives take to picket for third day of strike

The third 24-hour stoppage by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is due to take place from 8 am on Thursday.

About 40,000 nurses will join the picket line in a dispute over staff shortages and pay. About 50,000 people are likely to be affected by the stoppage which will see all outpatient, inpatient and day surgery appointments scheduled for today cancelled. Minor injury units will be closed and routine community nursing services and health centre nurse clinics will also be cancelled.

Thursday is the third in a series of eight 24-hour strikes planned by nurses over their pay claim. They are seeking pay parity with other medical professionals which would equate to an approximately € 7,000 pay rise per nurse, or a rise of around 12 per cent.

The Government has said it will not offer additional payments to nurses, although it said on Monday it was willing to discuss staffing and other non-pay issues. Nursing unions have rejected the proposal.

Separately, an overtime ban by psychiatric nurses has resulted in what the HSE describe as “significant challenges” in ensuring a safe service in mental health facilities Wednesday. This ban will continue throughout Thursday night. The HSE said it was “continuing to engage and negotiate with the PNA”.

On Wednesday night, ambulance service staff said they would also go on strike next week. Up to 500 ambulance workers plan to strike for three more days in the weeks ahead as part of a dispute over trade union representation rights and the deduction of union subscriptions at source from their pay.

The staff, who are members of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (Nasra), will stage stoppages on Friday, February 15th; Thursday, February 28th; and Friday, March 1st.

The action will run from 7am to 5 pm each day. Members of Nasra already staged a 10-hour work stoppage at the end of January.

During the stoppage on January 22nd, the Government deployed Army personnel to support the HSE in providing ambulance services to patients during the stoppage. HSE managers who were qualified paramedics were also moved into frontline services.