Nurse charged with theft of €50,000 from pensioner (85)

A 46-year-old public health nurse has been remanded on bail after she was charged with the theft of over €50,000 from an 85-year-old pensioner in Co Cork over a 13-month period.

Deirdre Kenneally from Letrim, Kilworth, Co Cork was charged at Fermoy District Court on Friday with 60 counts of theft from the pensioner on various dates between May 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution alleges in 57 charges that a Laser card was used to withdraw money at an ATM and that in three other charges sums of €20,000, €15,000 and €5,000 were stolen from a deposit account.

The charges against Ms Kenneally, who was working at the time in Fermoy, were brought under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Det Garda Denis Ryan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told judge Brian Sheridan that Ms Kenneally made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to her after caution.

Insp Tony Sullivan said the DPP had directed trial by indictment at Circuit Court level and he sought an adjournment until December 22nd for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

Defence solicitor, Joe Cuddigan said his client, who is on station bail since being charged on November 5th, was consenting to the adjournment sought by the State on the matter.

“However, I want to put it on record that my client in this particular case will be contesting in full each and every allegation up to and including the trial at the circuit court,” said Mr Cuddigan.

The judge granted an application by Mr Cuddigan for free legal aid for his client and he remanded her on continuing bail to appear again at Fermoy District Court on December 22nd.