Numbers on trolleys eases back to 473, say nurses

The level of overcrowding in hospitals across the country has eased, with473 people now on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards awaiting admission to a bed.

The HSE warned on Thursday that flu cases, which are contributing to the spike in people attending hospitals, was likely to peak in the coming days.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said on Friday that the number of people waiting for admission to hospitals on trolleys or on wards stood at 473 - down from 544 on Thursday.

It said there were 48 patients deemed to require admission by a doctor who were waiting for a bed on trolleys in the emergency department or on wards at University Hospital Limerick.

There were 34 patients awaiting admission to a bed on trolleys in the emergency department or on wards at Cork University Hospital on Friday, according to the INMO figures.

In Dublin there were 27 patients waiting for admission to a bed at Tallaght Hospital.