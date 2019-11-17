Numbers of babies being born into homelessness is rising, charity says

The Government needs to introduce a “cast-iron” deadline that no family or individual will be homeless for more than six months, according to a leading charity.

Focus Ireland has also called for the Government to develop a specific family homelessness strategy because most services are aimed at adults and are not child-centred.

The call was made as the charity’s founder and president Sr Stanislaus Kennedy announced its Christmas appeal and highlighted the increasing number of children being born into homelessness.

St Stan said the charity supports 1,215 children in 580 families in Dublin and 143 of these children were born into families who were homeless this year.

“That is shocking,” she said. “It is appalling and it is fundamentally wrong,” that children are growing up in hotel rooms with no space for the child to fall, to learn to stand and learn to walk.

“And I think this is depriving those children of the basic human right - the right to privacy, the right to dignity and the right to respect.”

Focus Ireland hopes to raise €1.5 million in the Christmas appeal to support a new family centre which will open by the end of the year.

It will be a place for families to come to during the day so that they would not have to roam the streets, Sr Stan said. “It will be an opportunity to families to sit down, to study to do the normal things,” including cooking, washing and help with homework. There will also be trained support staff to work with families to help get them out of homelessness as quickly as possible.

She called on the Government to “get their act together and build houses and they have to do it quickly. There is no other solution - a permanent home for people, that’s what they need. And it’s happening drip by drip by drip but it just isn’t good enough.

“There has to be a radical approach to this and treat it as a very serious crisis.”

The charity’s director of advocacy Roughan MacNamara said two Oireachtas reports on homelessness published on Thursday included recommendations advocated by Focus Ireland.

He said there was an immediate need for a strategy dealing with family homelessness because most services are directed at adults “and children are traipsed around to these, which are not appropriate for children”. There needs to be a family-focused strategy to help children.

The Oireachtas reports from the committee on housing and the committee on children, contain 14 and 20 recommendation respectively.

One includes a call for a deadline to be put on the time families or individuals should be in homelessness but Mr MacNamara said Focus Ireland wants a “cast iron deadline of six months”.

Such a target is unlikely to be set by the Government after a pledge by former housing minister, now Tánaiste Simon Coveney, in March 2017 that it would end its reliance on hotels and bed and breakfasts as long-term accommodation for homeless families by July that year.

Hotels and B & Bs are still a staple of accommodation for homeless families and individuals.

The Department of Housing has been contacted for its response.