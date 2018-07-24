Number waiting on hospital trolleys surges 26 per cent

There are 414 people on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards awaiting admission to a hospital bed on Tuesday, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said this represented a 26 per cent increase in the number of patients on trolleys in hospitals compared with the same day last year.

The INMO said the hospitals with the highest number of people on trolleys were: Cork University Hospital (60); University Hospital Limerick (49) and Mater Misericordiae University Hospital (35).

The general secretary of the INMO Phil Ni Sheaghdha said the trolley figures were very high for late July and she expressed strong concern about the level of overcrowding in emergency departments that may be experienced in the winter ahead.

She said trolley numbers were very high in Limerick and Cork and in Limerick there were vacancies for about 70 nursing posts.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha also said even though it was late July, the HSE and the Department of Health had still not agreed a funded workforce plan for the health service for 2018.