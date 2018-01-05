Number of patients on trolleys drops to 483 amid flu concerns

There are 483 patients awaiting admission to a hospital bed on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards on Friday, according to figures drawn up by nurses.

This is down from nearly 600 on Thursday and a record level of 677 on Wednesday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 43 patients deemed to require admission by doctors waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick.

There were34 patients waiting for a bed at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny and 33 at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

In Dublin the largest number of patients waiting for a hospital bed was at St Vincent’s University Hospital where 29 patients were on trolleys.

The INMO is to meet with senior officials of the HSE on Friday regarding the current overcrowding crisis in hospitals.

Martin Varley of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said the root cause of the trolley crisis was not enough beds. The State had only two thirds of what what needed, with 4,000 new beds required to provide safe care of patients, he told RTÉ Radio.

Ireland had one third to a half of the consultants required, he continued.

And he denied that the current problem was exaccerbated by consultants on leave at this time of year, saying the same numbers of consultant were on leave for the Christmas and New Year period as other staff.

Earlier, the president of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine said there was an overwhelming sense of déjà vu in the health service at the ongoing trolley crisis.

Dr Emily O’Connor said new posts for consultants in emergency departments were going unfilled because applicants were not coming forward.

“We need to retain and sustain doctors and consultants,” she said.

“Making working conditions worse means we are going to lose more.”

The Government should urgently implement plans for the reform of the health service, Dr O’Connor continued. She questioned why extra hospital beds could not be opened while the Minister for Health’s current bed review was ongoing.

“If the bed review has to come out first, please act immediately or we will be here again this time next year.”

Dr O’Connor said that the trolley crisis was about space and beds. Extended hours for senior decision makers would help, she said, but “we don’t have the numbers”.

“There simply aren’t enough consultants in emergency medicine to provide the extra hours. Most emergency departments have consultants in their departments until 8pm; that’s the best cover we can provide.”

She said it would help if the HSE could incentivise consultants to work extended hours. Flexibility to move specialists in other departments to work in emergency departments during a spike in numbers could also help, she added.