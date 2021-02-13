Number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 continues to fall

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to fall, according to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

As of 8pm on Friday there were 894 Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals, down from around 950 people the previous day.

This is a significant drop on the more than 1,220 patients who were hospitalised with the virus one week ago, and from the peak of 2,000 hospitalisations last month.

However, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units has been slower to decline, figures show.

There were 178 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units last weekend, the majority of who required ventilators. On Friday there were 169 patients in intensive care.

Health officials have cautioned there is a time lag between a spike in hospitalisations and admissions into intensive care, meaning any decrease of the numbers in intensive care will lag behind the fall in hospitalisations.

166,863 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while a further 89,818 of those have got the required second shot, according to the Government’s Covid-19 data hub.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the third wave had “pushed our frontline healthcare workers to the limit,” but they had persevered.

“Over the next few months we must protect that hard won progress … as vaccines are rolled out, starting with our more vulnerable citizens. Now is not the time to drop our guard,” he said on Saturday.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said despite a recent fall in new cases, the virus is currently spreading at a rate similar to the peak of the second wave in October.

“Where we are now is not far off the peak of the second wave, so a long way to go yet, but very much going in the right direction,” he said in a video posted on Twitter on Friday.

“The number of people with Covid in hospital peaked at 900 during the first wave, 354 in the second, and 2,000 in this wave,” which he said was very severe.

“It’s now fallen down to around 950, down by more than half from peak, but still higher than the first wave, so it gives you an indication of the distance we have to travel before we can seriously contemplate easing restrictions,” he said.

Government sources have signalled Level 5 restrictions may not be eased until late April or early May, apart from the reopening of schools and the construction sector.

On Friday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported a further 921 confirmed cases, and 21 deaths linked to Covid-19.