Number of Covid-19 cases linked to outdoor transmission ‘may be underestimate’

Figures showing 0.1 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the State come from outdoor transmission may be an underestimate, a professor of immunovirology has said.

Prof Liam Fanning of University College Cork said he was surprised by the figures and felt there could be a “slight bias” in the Health Protection Surveillance Centre data on cases linked to outdoor transmission.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show just one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every thousand is traced to outdoor transmission.

Of the 232,164 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the State up to March 24th this year, 262 were as a result of outdoor transmission, representing 0.1 per cent of the total.

There were 42 outbreaks associated with outdoor gatherings, with one community outbreak accounting for seven cases.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday, Prof Fanning said people socialising with others outdoors should try to avoid speaking directly face-to-face, as it posed a greater risk of spreading Covid-19.

He said there was an obvious difference in transmission rates of the virus between outdoor and indoor locations.

Prof Fanning cautioned that meeting people outdoors still posed a risk, as the virus could be spread if someone infectious was “face on chatting” to other individuals.

People should attempt to speak to each other while side by side when outdoors, a common method used during the Spanish flu, he said.

Prof Fanning said financial support to encourage more outdoor dining spaces should also be “much higher”, given the low transmission rates outdoors.

At present, restaurants, cafes and bars are restricted to delivery or takeaway services only, with no outdoor dining permitted.

The Government plans to invest €17 million in upgrades for local authorities and businesses to help create outdoor dining spaces.

Under a new scheme, businesses will be able to apply for grants of up to €4,000 each to invest in outdoor seating and other amenities.

Orla Hegarty, assistant professor of architecture in UCD, said the Irish figures on outdoor transmission were not robust but they were in line with data from other countries. She said a study in China found that only three out of 1,200 cases examined were transmitted out of doors.

She told RTÉ radio’s Today with Philip Boucher-Hayes masks should be worn in all indoor settings – offices, shops – even behind Perspex screens.

There are 263 patients in hospital with Covid-19, as of 8pm on Monday, according to the Health Service Executive (HSE) daily operations report.

Fifty-five Covid-19 patients were in intensive care units, compared with 65 seven days ago.

There were 320 positive cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday, and no deaths related to the virus, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The HSE expects to surpass the milestone of administering the one millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose in the Republic this week.

In a post on Twitter, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Ireland was making “huge progress” tackling the pandemic.

Mr Donnelly said one in six adults had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the country had “one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in Europe” at present.