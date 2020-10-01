NPHET to meet as number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting on Thursday amid concern about rising cases of Covid-19 across the country.

NPHET will consider the latest developments in the spread of the virus and is expected to discuss extending the Level 3 restrictions to several more counties. If further restrictions are requested by the group, there will be a meeting of senior officials followed by a Cabinet committee meeting on Friday, and potentially another meeting of the full cabinet later.

However, sources familiar with informal discussions in recent days say they do not expect the extension of further restrictions on Friday, as officials want to evaluate how the restrictions in Dublin and Donegal, and intensified public awareness messaging by public health authorities since last week, are working.

A further 429 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by NPHET on Wednesday. This brings to 36,155 the total number of cases of the disease in the Republic.

Some 189 of the new cases are in Dublin, and 60 in Cork. There were also 31 cases in Donegal, 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Clare, 12 in Limerick, nine in Meath, nine in Louth, seven in Cavan, seven in Longford, six in Laois, five in Offaly, five in Westmeath, with the remaining 14 cases in eight counties.

One further death was reported to NPHET, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,804.

The reproduction number, an indicator of how widely the disease is spreading, now stands at between 1.2 and 1.4, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET epidemiological modelling advisory group. A reproduction number of less than 1 means an epidemic is dying out; a figure greater than 1 signals it is spreading.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 envoy Dr David Nabarro has said that he would not like to see more country-wide lockdowns. People should “get on” with their lives, but they should not take the virus lightly.

One in 20 people who get the virus have lingering illness and a slow recovery, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Nabarro also said he was concerned that some people did not believe that the disease existed, that it was a hoax. Anxiety about the virus was understandable, there was “a lot to be frightened of,” he added.

The WHO did not have an agenda, it just wanted everyone to be as healthy as possible.

Dr Nabarro explained the recent rise in cases was a result of people moving around. It was important to create as many barriers as possible for the virus. The reason why there had been fewer deaths recently was because those most at risk were being very careful as were those caring for them. “They are taking more precautions.”

However, Dr Nabarro said he was concerned that in some parts of the world the numbers being hospitalised were increasing. The levels of disease and death were increasing.