Nphet meets to consider easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are meeting on Monday morning to discuss measures it will recommend to the Government on the potential easing of Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday.

Current Level 5 restrictions were set by the Government on February 24th and due to last until April 5th.

On Sunday a further 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 604 new cases were announced by Nphet.

The five-day moving average now stands at 620, a reduction compared to the five-day average of 700, when the Government announced an extension of the restrictions nearly five weeks ago.

Nphet’s meeting got underway at 9am on Monday, and its representatives are due to meet with the Cabinet sub-committee at 6pm.

The Government is expected to announce its plans for the restrictions following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Rules around outdoor activities are set to be loosened on a phased basis over a number of weeks, The Irish Times understands.

The 5km travel limit for exercise is widely expected to be lifted from Easter Monday.

Government sources have mentioned expanding it to a distance of 10km, and the prospect of county-wide travel is considered less likely.

Other measures that have been flagged include allowing two households to meet outdoor in public spaces; a return to sports training for children and youth teams; and a resumption of golf and tennis. It is also understood that ministers are likely to push for a phased return of construction focused on house building.

Quarantine

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeant and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, warned on Monday morning that any easing of the 5k travel restriction will make policing the pandemic even more challenging.

The public will think they can move more freely which “is going to make the job even more challenging,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Cunningham also repeated a call for members of the force to be vaccinated, especially those working with mandatory quarantine. Ms Cunningham said gardaí had a “big part to play” in enforcing the Health Act 2021 and in ensuring compliance with the regulations.

She said it was her understanding that the security firm involved, along with hotel staff and members of the defence forces involved in mandatory quarantine were being vaccinated, but gardaí were not.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said the vaccination and testing of all staff who are interacting directly with people in mandatory quarantine is underway.

Ms Cunningham said it was not fair to expect gardaí to attend any situation that occurred in hotels being used for mandatory quarantine and to then return to the community. There was a very high risk attending such situations, she said.

“Policing in Covid is becoming more difficult, more challenging, more dangerous.”

The Department of Health has said 75 people have booked to stay at mandatory quarantine hotels from March, while a further 50 have booked to arrive in April. Already seven people have booked a space at a quarantine hotel for May.

On Sunday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the “room is very narrow” for lifting Covid-19 restrictions next month. He told RTÉ’s This Week programme the Government will take a “cautious” approach examining the 5km restrictions, outdoor activity and completing the full return to school after Easter.

Childcare and schools

Meanwhile, early learning and childcare services are resuming on Monday morning for all children. Previously the children of frontline workers and those attending under the Government’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Scheme returned to childcare settings.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry has said that officials are considering a pilot scheme of antigen testing in secondary schools and universities.

However, concerns remained around the sensitivity of the rapid tests, he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show and stressed that they would not replace existing measures.

“We already deploy antigen testing for our hospitals and in outbreak settings, where we know its sensitivity is much stronger. But we also know it’s very weak in cases where people are asymptomatic.

“I’m not doubting the potential value of antigen testing, particularly in outbreaks. I’m saying that as an assurance to people that a negative test means negative by itself it doesn’t stand up.”

Dr Henry said the HSE had “more than enough” PCR testing for the settings that really need testing. He acknowledged that even PCR testing was not 100 per cent accurate, but that it had a very high efficacy rate.

The walk-in centres which opened in five locations last week were part of a “menu of options” ,which would assist in identifying cases, he added.

There had been a “big take up” at the walk-in centres, with 7,500 tests in recent days showing a positivity rate of around two to three per cent.

”From here on out, we envisage these would be highly mobile – and we’ll change the location based on the advice of public health departments.”

Walk-in centres

Also underway from Monday morning, contact tracers are extending the window of tracing from two to seven days.

This will help to identify Covid-19 cases currently attributed to “community transmission”, which equate to around 20 per cent of cases, according to the Health Service Executive’s lead for testing and tracing, Niamh O Beirne.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland radio programme on Monday that now was the “right time” to extend tracing as it needs done when the cases were not too high.

Ms O Beirne on Sunday said the overall positivity rate across all five of the HSE’s walk-in test centres across Dublin and Offaly stood at 2.5 per cent.

The vast majority of positive cases were in the 15 to 34 age group, she said. The rate of positivity among those who showed up for testing at the Blanchardstown walk-in centre was higher, at 4.3 per cent.

She said it was “disheartening” that the rate of asymptomatic cases was so high.

When announcing The Path Ahead plan on February 24th, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said 1.25 vaccines would have been administered by the end of March.

As of Thursday, March 25th, 760,168 vaccine doses had been administered, with 211,223 now fully vaccinated after two doses.

On Sunday there were 322 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals across the State, 38 fewer than the previous Sunday.

The number of patients being treated for the virus in intensive care units reduced by 12 in the space of a week, to 68 yesterday.