‘Nothing credible’ from British as backstop alternative, says Coveney

Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has put forward “nothing credible” as an alternative to Brexit, the Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Responding to a suggestion from Mr Johnson that the EU and the UK intensify negotiations in the run up to the October 31st deadline, Mr Coveney said the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is ready to negotiate five days a week if necessary.

Mr Johnson has suggested negotiators should step up the tempo by meeting two days a week.

Mr Coveney has repeatedly challenged the UK government to come up with technical solutions to the backstop designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The backstop would see Northern Ireland remain in the customs union and single market until a trade deal is negotiated between the UK and the EU.

German chancellor Angela Merkel suggested a 30-day deadline for the UK government for credible alternatives – a challenge Mr Johnson accepted.

“There is no country that wants a deal more than Ireland. We want good relations with the UK. We want to get a deal that manages a sensible Brexit,” Mr Coveney said in Helsinki before the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“It cannot simply be this notion that we must have the backstop removed and we’ll solve this problem in the future negotiations, without any credible way of doing that. That’s not going to fly.

“It has to be based on the Withdrawal Agreement and has to be consistent with it. They have to propose alteratives that will resolve that problem,” the Minister for Foreign Affairs said.

“If there are alternatives to the backstop that do the same job, let us hear them. What we will not do in Ireland – and I believe there is strong solidarity across the EU about this – we will not allow a really important element of the Withdrawal Agreement to be removed, ie the backstop, and to replace that with something that does not stand up to scrutiny and is simply a promise that we will do our best to solve the problem, but not explain how.”

Mr Coveney was also asked by reporters if he believed Mr Johnson’s controversial decision to prorogue the Westminister parliament would make it harder to reach a deal.

He responded it was not his place to comment on internal politics in the UK. “It is a matter for the [British] government and the parliament. Let’s see what happens next week.”