Nostalgia for Deutschmark fades as Germans accept euro

Stability of euro key to Berlin amid external pressures on EU from China and the US

Derek Scally
A customer pays for a hot dog in Frankfurt at the start of 2002. The euro’s introduction is remembered as an unsentimental quid pro quo. Photograph: AP/Wolfram Steinberg

Germans are not known for public outbursts of emotion yet many get misty-eyed at the memory of the Deutschmark, which began its long goodbye 20 years ago.

Elderly western Germans in particular recall in hushed tones its arrival. As the UK stumbled along on spam and rationing until 1953, the Deutschmark’s arrival in 1948 saw shops fill up again – overnight – with food not seen since before the war.

