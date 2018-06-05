Northside Darts cancelled due to ‘tragic event’ on the line
Trains are not running between Howth Junction and Clontarf Road stations
Bus transfers have been organised for those travelling on services toward Drogheda. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Dart services have been cancelled on the north side of the city following what Irish Rail described as a tragic event on the line.
Consequently, it said, trains are not running between Howth Junction and Clontarf Road stations.
Dublin Bus is accepting train tickets. Bus transfers have been organised for those travelling on services toward Drogheda.