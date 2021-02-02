Northern Irish port staff told not to attend work by European Commission after threats

The European Commission has told officials working on post-Brexit customs arrangements at Northern Irish ports not to go to work today due to concerns over their safety amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It is obvious for us that the first and utmost priority is the safety of people,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

“Obviously the security of our staff in Northern Ireland is as high a preoccupation as that of any other person working in Northern Ireland on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

“We have asked them not to attend their duties today and we will continue to monitor the situation and adapt accordingly.”

The move comes after Northern Ireland’s agriculture department suspended the animal-based food checks at Larne and Belfast ports that have taken place since special post-Brexit arrangements came into force at the start of the year.

Due to an “upsurge in sinister and menacing behaviour”, including graffiti in the local area identifying port staff as “targets”, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council decided to withdraw all council staff from Larne port, the council said in a statement.

The commission condemned threats of violence as “unacceptable, full stop”.

“Of course we condemn very strongly any threat of violence against port officials or anybody else in Northern Ireland who are simply exercising their duties and implementing the withdrawal agreement,” Mr Mamer said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described developments at Belfast and Larne ports as “sinister and ugly”.

Police in the North have increased patrols at ports after physical inspections on animal and food products were suspended on Monday night due to concerns for staff safety.

Speaking to RTÉ news this morning, Mr Martin said: “Very concerning news indeed, and I would condemn the intimidatory tactics against workers who should of course be allowed and facilitate in going about their daily work.

“It’s a very sinister and ugly development, and obviously we will be doing everything we possibly can to assist and to defuse the situation.”

The issue will be discussed in a video conference on Wednesday between the North’s First minister, Arlene Foster; Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill; the commission vice-president, Maroš Šefcovic; and British cabinet minister Michael Gove.

The commission is also in touch with UK authorities “from a security perspective”, Mr Mamer said.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council withdrew all council staff from Larne port with immediate effect and referenced graffiti within the local area citing increasing tensions around the Northern Ireland protocol and describing port staff as “targets”.

This had caused “extreme distress and worry to staff”, and trade unions had raised “serious concerns” about their safety.

PSNI assistant chief constable Mark McEwan said increased patrols are being undertaken at Larne port and other ports in the North to “reassure staff and the local community”.

He said police in Northern Ireland will hold talks later today with partner agencies to discuss the issues.

Following the decision taken by councillors, the Minister for Agriculture, Edwin Poots, announced he would be withdrawing staff from the port of Belfast, as well as Larne, as their “safety remains paramount”.

Mrs Foster has condemned threats against inspection staff at Larne port, and she has called for the immediate removal of the Northern Ireland protocol. She said it is “utterly reprehensible” that anybody going to their place of work should be threatened in this way and said her thoughts are with those people.

Mrs Foster said she has expressed her concerns over rising tensions in the North over the use of the Northern Ireland protocol in an initial version of a European Union regulation.

Speaking on UTV’s The View from Stormont on Monday night, she said it is a “hugely concerning issue” and said she has been in touch with the British government on the matter.

In the Republic, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government condemns what he described as “the intimidation of staff” at the ports.

He told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland such behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

Separately, Mr Poots has stepped down from his role to undergo surgery for cancer. Gordon Lyons is taking over the role with Foyle MLA Gary Middleton promoted to junior minister. - Additional reporting PA